Sex fiend jailed for abusing Houghton Regis boy

A sex fiend has been jailed for abusing a young boy in Houghton Regis during the 1990s.

Stephen Bates, 49, was found guilty by a jury of one count of indecent assault following a trial, and was sentenced today at Luton Crown Court to three years imprisonment.

Bates, of Mount Pleasant Road, Clapham, will also be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order banning him from any contact with a child under the age of 16.

His victim was aged just 13 years old at the time the assault took place, between December 1995 and November 1996.

Detective Constable Ian Clarke, from the Bedfordshire Police Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse unit (CAVAA), said: “This case shows how justice can be done - no matter how long it has been since the abuse took place.

“I would like to pay tribute to the bravery that victim showed in coming forward to disclose the abuse, and throughout the court case.

“We will not tolerate child sexual abuse and are committed to investigating it, supporting victims, and bringing offenders to justice. I hope this case shows that if you do come forward then you will be believed, you will be listened to, and offenders will be made to pay.”