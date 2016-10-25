Shoeboxes join social media

It had to happen – the world of social media has caught up with the charity Samaritan’s Purse and its international Operation Christmas Child campaign.

Kind people who fill shoeboxes with lovingly chosen gifts for needy Third World children are being invited to share photos on Facebook (tag @OCCUK), Twitter, or Instagram, and tell followers why they love taking part in the annual ritual, using the hashtag #ipackshoeboxes

carolyneburtonphotography wrote: “The girls LOVE doing these!! They totally got their shop on, this time they each chose to gift a girl the same age as them. Their only wish... is to see the children receive them, if only we could see that.”

abbylouise0902 said: “Put together some shoeboxes with the kids at work today, they were so excited to ‘post’ them to some children who don’t have any toys.”

And vikkikiely_14 told her Instagram followers: “This is one of the best charities ever helping children around the world that aren’t as lucky as us receive something for Christmas.”

