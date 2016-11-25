Shoppers help poppy appeal

Generous shoppers at The Mall Luton have helped to raise over £18,000 for the Royal British Legion.

Poppies were available at The Mall from October 29-November 12.

Shoppers were also encouraged to add a poppy to the impressive Poppy Sculpture in Central Square.

Created in 2014 by award winning artist Mark Humphrey as a tribute to the one million servicemen from the UK and Commonwealth who died as a result of World War One, the sculpture was surrounded by hanging poppies in Remembrance.

The sculpture can hold over 3,000 poppies with many shoppers personalising and dedicating a poppy to the armed forces or a family member, raising a total of £18,176.22.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We are so proud to have supported The Royal British Legion once again and are overwhelmed by the generosity of our shoppers. It was wonderful to see so many poppies placed on our giant sculpture. Thank you to everyone who donated.”