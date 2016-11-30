Show celebrates the festive season

The Town Mayor of Houghton Regis, Councillor Chris Slough, hosted ‘A Celebration of Christmas’ at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable on Tuesday (November 22).

The event, which is now in its fourth year, included 250 children and young people from the six primary schools in the town, The Chiltern School, Luton Mencap, Houghton Regis Children’s Centre and the Art Starters Group from Full House Theatre.

The two-hour show event raised substantial funds for the Mayor’s nominated charities.

The show was stage managed by DJ Big Man Craig (Craig Lithgo) and the town council received support from Houghton Regis Helpers with selling programmes and acting as ‘runners’ for the groups, as well as town councillors, and Houghton Regis Craft and Coffee for decorating the stage.

Councillor Slough said: “Singing is the one instrument we have been given free…no expensive instruments to buy, and on Tuesday evening we celebrated Christmas with children, young people and adults coming together to give us all something special.

“What they discovered together is that they can create something greater than they could achieve on their own. Let’s remember what these performers gave to us tonight. Let’s try to make it a happy Christmas for everyone.”

The event was sponsored by Houghton Regis Development Consortium.