Sign up to be a hero against hunger

Here’s your chance to do something positive this festive season.

National charity FareShare London is searching for ‘Heroes against hunger’ to volunteer for three hours during the next Neighbourhood Food Collection. It takes place at Tesco stores – including Luton Metro – across the UK for the first three days in December.

Volunteers will spread Christmas cheer as they encourage shoppers to donate one or two long-life items such as packets of pasta, boxes of breakfast cereal and tins of tomatoes.

FareShare will redistribute the donated food to local charities including homeless shelters, children’s breakfast clubs, women’s refuges, and senior citizens’ lunch clubs, alongside a wide range of fresh produce that it receives from the food and drink industry.

Charity spokeswoman Rachel Ledwith said: “In just three hours, you could collect enough tins, cans and packets to provide 500 meals for people in need, so it’s a quick and easy way to make a practical difference and it can be a lot of fun too, especially if you round up your friends, family, colleagues . . . the more, the merrier.”

> People interested in volunteering can sign up either as an individual or as a team at www.fareshare.org.uk/heroes-against-hunger