Smart hoodies celebrate 30 years of judo discipline at St Katherine’s

A talented Dunstable judo club has ordered special team hoodies to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

St Katherine’s Judo Kwai, of St Katherine’s Church Hall, had their special team photo taken on December 8, just a few weeks after celebrating their landmark.

The group now has plans to compete in a competition held at High Wycombe Judo Centre in January, after they had success this July with a competition in Chalfont, winning five gold medals, three silvers and two bronze.

Coach Chris Yates, 22, said: “The club was started by coach Colin Anderson in 1986. Everyone knows about football and rugby - judo is less mainstream.But anybody can do it, no matter what your size or body shape!

“It is a Japanese sport created in the late 1800s by Jigoro Kano, and came to the Olympics for the Tokyo 1964 games.”

Chris’s girlfriend, Kirstie Faulkner, 23, designed the layout for the hoodies, the group choosing blue to stand out from other teams, who mostly wear red and white.

Chris said: “We’re hoping to take the kids down to High Wycombe and smash it like last time! I’d also like to mention coach Ken Riley, who has taught at the club for many years, but isn’t in the photo!”