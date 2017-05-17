Spinning challenge to help dear friend beat cancer

A hardworking mum is organising a charity spinning event to help a close friend beat lung cancer.

Kind-hearted Sarah Pyatt, 50, of Longbrooke, Houghton Regis, had the idea to hold the event after her dear friend Marilyn Schultz, 65, was recently diagnosed with the disease.

Marilyn, of Northampton, is currently receiving radiotherapy treatment in Kettering Hospital and Sarah hopes to raise £1,000 on Sunday, May 21, with punters able to brave a spinning challenge or take part in a raffle at Houghton Regis Leisure Centre.

Sarah said: “Marilyn was diagnosed six weeks ago and it was quite sudden, very sudden. All the people at the leisure centre have been so supportive! Spinning (indoor cycling) gets your heart pumping, it’s good for depression as it releases endorphins. The instructors are doing it for nothing.

“We’re hoping the money can help Marilyn access complimentary therapies, such as stuff to help her immune system and to help her diet. It all costs money.

“She’s also had to pay for her Yorkshire Terrier and a Poodle Cross to be looked after. She really misses them.”

Sarah

Sarah, a hairdresser, first met Marilyn 25 years ago when she was giving her a hair cut, becoming firm friends.

Sarah has been doing an incredible amount of fundraising for the community after her son, Jake, passed away in April four years ago from a hereditary heart disease called Brugada Syndrome.

Jake was aged just 16, so sarah raised £1,700 for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and is now on a mission to put defibrillators in schools, so far raising £8,000 for the Sudden Adult Death Trust (Sads UK).

Sarah said: “Marilyn told me ‘I can’t believe you are doing this for me, what with losing Jake. You are my hero.’

“I want to give Marilyn a better quality of life. She has a very positive attitude and is determined to beat this.”

The event is from 12pm - 5pm and there are five spinning sessions at £7 each. Instructors are Hayley Littlewood, Robert Vince Frost, Jo Jarvis Pollard, Belinda Rogers, and Keith Connolly. You can call Sarah on 0797 4054286.

Sarah lives with husband Chris, a builder, their twins Charlie and Ella, eight, and son, Leo, 10.

THE RAFFLE PRIZES INCLUDE:

Smart Watch

Toiletry bouquet

Chocolate bouquet

TK Maxx Voucher

LipoSculpt