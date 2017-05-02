Step up to win £500 as Toddington Young Musician of the Year

That’s the amount you could take home if you’re chosen as Toddington Young Musician of the Year.

The annual competition – taking place at Toddington Village Hall on November 5 – is open to musicians aged from 12 to 18 from across Beds, Herts and Bucks.

They will be looking to follow in the footsteps of last year’s joint winners, saxophonist Jasmine Brown and marimba player Alexander Pullen.

The application form needs to be completed by September 29. The committee will then select between six and eight applicants to compete on the day.

Entrants are advised to concentrate on the instrument on which they feel most confident to give them the best chance of success.

The winner will be asked to perform at Toddington Music Society’s AGM in February, where they are welcome to play any instrument and bring along their friends to accompany them.

> More information about downloading an application form at www.toddingtonmusicsociety.org.uk