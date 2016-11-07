Students create Culture Wall at Luton’s Marsh Farm

Love and tolerance are celebrated in a new Culture Wall at Luton’s Marsh Farm.

Lea Manor School students worked with the community to create a series of art installations for the hoarding around Marsh Farm Estate, which is being redeveloped.

It draws inspiration from the various cultures, flags and national identities that are meaningful to its diverse residents.

The artwork – professionally printed on to aluminium sheets for outdoor use – will be a permanent display while the Estate is being refurbished, providing a colourful backdrop for the whole community.

There are plans to extend the Culture Wall with more schools being invited to take part in the scheme.

Lea Manor artist in residence, Kirsten Jones, said: “The project is a creative initiative to celebrate diversity and promote love and tolerance in our schools.

“Our first events have been a great success and I look forward to seeing the campaign grow and start to pop up in schools all over the UK.”