Sundon to get community centre

Sundon is to get a new multi-purpose community centre.

The old hall, erected in the 1970s, was demolished last year to make way for the new build.

The Beacon Project – a shared church and community centre for local residents – was the brainchild of the Rev Elaine Cockbill of Sundon Park Baptist Church, who has since retired.

The congregation has continued to drive her vision forward and the new accommodation will offer a large hall and meeting rooms, as well as kitchens, offices and toilet faclities on both floors.

The factory-built modules are already complete and work has started on the foundations.

A spokesperson said: “The church has long been active in working with the commuity and we’re looking forward to the new opportunities that this building will provide.”