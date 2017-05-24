Sunshine for Studham Fair!

The Studham May Fair attracted over 400 visitors at the weekend, as crowds delighted in watching the crowning of the May Queen.

The village celebrated its annual fair on Saturday, as punters were treated to maypole dancing, a petting zoo, a dog show, and a raffle that raised an impressive £6,000.

A representative from the Friends of Studham Church, said: “The weather was quite rainy but stopped at 2pm in time for us to crown the May Queen in the afternoon!

“We also had a visit from BBC Three Counties Radio, who were playing their Treasure Quest. Two cars set off on a hunt and whoever gets back to base first wins.

“They called in to see us when we were setting up and conducted an interview.”

Thanks to an attractive first prize of £100, the money raised from raffle ticket sales will go towards the regeneration of the village’s “magnificent” 13th century church, St Mary the Virgin, used for worship – local, community and visitors.

The Friends of Studham Church representative, added: “The money will not go towards the day-to-day running of the church, but will help with the maintenance of the historic building and its surrounds.”

Registered charity, Friends of Studham Church, help contribute towards the costs of preservation, and have thanked everyone for coming along to the May Fair and enjoying a “great community occasion”.

The May Queen and her two attendants were from Studham Church of England Village School. Visit:www.studhamfriends.co.uk