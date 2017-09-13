Super finale to Dunstable’s summer of great music

A spectacular evening of world class music held last Saturday, was a splendid finale to Dunstable’s “Summer of Music”.

Despite a rainy forecast, families and friends gathered with their picnics and rugs, on Priory Meadow, in view of the Priory Church of St Peter, and the award-winning Priory Gardens for “Proms in the Park”

Proms in the Park. Photos - John Chatterley

The Dunstable Town Band got the evening off to a great start despite the inclement weather but as if on cue the rain stopped and out stepped the Town Mayor Cllr Gloria Martin and Gareth Lloyd to introduce the evening’s big screen event.

The flags, bowlers and flashing headgear brigade were out in force, enjoying a magical evening of music, set in this beautiful open-air setting

As night fell, and during the interval, the ever-increasing crowd were entertained by the Ilana Jacobs Ensemble with singers from Aylesbury Opera Group

The evening culminated with the traditional sing-along followed by pyrotechnics and a superb firework display.