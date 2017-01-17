Swap the fake nails for your Inner Warrior

When Freya Casemore’s sister Daisy first asked her to join the ladies’ team at Stockwood Park Rugby Club, she said she wasn’t interested.

The sourcing manager on Luton Borough Council’s procurement team explained: “I didn’t think it would be my thing as I was very girly – fake tan, nails, the lot.

“But when I gave it a go, I absolutely loved it – the fitness aspect, the adrenaline of playing and meeting people of all ages.”

Freya, 26, of Bank Avenue, Dunstable, is now captain of the ladies team and is keen to get more women involved.

She said: “It’s difficult to keep numbers up as women tend to have lots of commitments at weekends so we have to recruit double the amount the men do to maintain a sustainable team.”

She’s hoping the England Rugby campaign ‘Meet your Inner Warrior’ will attract lots of women to Stockwood Park on Sunday, January 22 from 11.30am to 2pm – a pitch-up-and-play event for those who want to try out the sport before joining their local club.