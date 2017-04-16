Take advantage of free blood pressure checks at Luton’s Mall

Shoppers will be able to have free blood pressure checks in The Mall’s Melson Square – near the covered market – on Saturday (April 22).

Members of five Rotary clubs from Luton and Barton will man the stand between 9am and 5pm and Rotarian doctors will be on hand.

The campaign is being supported by the Stroke Association with Luton & Dunstable Hospital providing the necessary equipment. Volunteer nurses will record blood pressures and recommend any action to be taken.

High blood pressure remains the single biggest factor for stroke, contributing to more than half of the cases in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This is the 14th consecutive year the event has been run.

A total of 601 people had their blood pressure taken last year and 22 (3.7 per cent) were advised to see their GP within 14 days – a marked improvement on the previous year when the number was 9.6 per cent.

> For more information about stroke visit www.stroke.org.uk