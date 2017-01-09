Take part in spoken word competition

Luton Culture is shining a light on local talent with a competition called Thrive.

They’re looking for aspiring locals to create spoken word pieces of between two and five minutes in length, on the theme ‘Thriving through adversity.’

This could be anything from a monologue about finding a job to a rap about dealing with the death of a loved one. Entries must be entirely original in content and performed unaccompanied, without music, but can be of any style – monologue, rap, poetry.

The writer/performer must be from the Three Counties area of Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire or the piece should be about Luton specifically.

To enter, send a video or MP3 recording of you performing your piece to ellen.waghorn@lutonculture.com along with your name and postcode. Submissions close on Sunday, January 22.

If you’re entering a piece about Luton but you are an artist from outside the area, give details in your email.

Selected performers will be given access to two in-depth workshops focusing on performance technique with Luton people’s poet Lee Nelson. These will be on Saturdays February 4 and 18.

All performers will be part of Thrive Night at The Hat Factory Luton on February 25, alongside Zest Theatre’s performance of theatre and spoken word show Thrive.

The winner will be selected through an audience/professional vote and announced on the night.

He or she will receive a paid performance slot on regular professional spoken word night “Utter!” and a recording session of their material worth up to £300.