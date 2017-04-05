Teaching was his life

The family of a man who spent his life teaching have paid tribute to him after he passed away on 20 February.

Colin Ball died aged 93 after suffering with dementia.

He has been described by his son, Ian, as someone who spent his whole life helping others.

He spent his working life teaching at schools in Dunstable and Luton.

He worked at Ashton St Peters Lower School, Priory School and Halyard High School, before retiring in the early 80s.

Ian said: “He did a lot of great things within the community, he was always helping others and always there to guide you in the right direction.

“He loved his football and was a big Hatters fan, later in life he set up their first academy, it wasn’t like the ones we have now but it was the first one for the club.

“He was well known by the manager David Pleat, that was in the 70s.”

Colin was married to his wife, Catherine, for over 60 years. They moved to Dunstable in 1950 and lived there all their lives.

They volunteered to help at the Luton and Bedfordshire’s Youth Association for many years and Colin set up Bedfordshire’s Prince’s Trust committee in 1990.

Colin and Catherine had three children, six grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Ian added: “Dad will be joining my mum and his daughter, who sadly passed away when she was 30, in heaven.

“He will be missed by all of us, he was one of a kind.”

After he retired Colin continued to help young people in Dunstable.

Ian said: “He enjoyed giving to the community and helping and teaching people, especially young people.

“He spent his whole working life teaching in a classroom and then when he retired he continued to teach.

“He was always encouraging people to follow their dreams and helping them to do that.”