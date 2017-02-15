Tebworth residents still battling to save The Queen’s Head

Tebworth residents are still fighting to buy their only village pub, to avoid “hostile bidders” turning it into housing.

Beloved pub, The Queen’s Head, was hastily registered as a Community Asset by Chalgrave Parish Council after brewery, Charles Wells Ltd, gave notice of their intention to dispose of the drinking hole last summer.

As a Community Asset, the Tebworth Community Pub Ltd community benefit society had a period of six months from the time of the brewery’s notification (in August) to make an offer to purchase the pub, with no other purchasers allowed during that time.

However, now their deadline of February 1 has passed, Ian Lothian, chairman of Tebworth Community Pub Ltd, said: “We are not in a position to make a bid for the pub at present. To date the funds raised have been disappointing and the target has not been reached. Around 40 residents have pledged support to date.”

Now, an annoucnement has been made on the ‘Save The Queen’s Head’ Facebook page, stating : “We are forging ahead with our plans to save the pub...it’s now proposed a limited liability company be formed and there will be no upper limit to the amount any one person can invest.

“These are exciting, yet hostile times, too... A meeting will be held for potential investors at the end of this month, date to be confirmed.”

A spokesperson for Charles Wells Ltd, said: “As a responsible brewer and pub operator, it would be wrong for us to lease a pub to a licensee if the pub is not able to offer a long-term, profitable opportunity. Unfortunately, we have concluded this is the situation at The Queens Head.

“Closing any pub is not a decision that we take lightly. While the timeframe for Tebworth Community Pub Ltd to make an offer to purchase the pub as an Asset of Community Value has passed, they can still make an offer which will be considered along with any other interested party.”

Search, ‘Save The Queen’s Head, Tebworth’, on Facebook or contact: roger.masters@btinternet.com or ILothian@aol.com