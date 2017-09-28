Tebworth villagers outbid at Queen’s Head auction

The villagers of Tebworth were outbid yesterday at the auction which sold their village pub.

The Queen’s Head, The Lane, Tebworth, was sold on Wednesday (September 27) at auctioneers Cheffins in Cambridge on behalf of brewery, Charles Wells Ltd.

On property website, rightmove, the pub was described as: “A wonderful opportunity to purchase a detached village pub, in the heart of the popular village of Tebworth near Leighton Buzzard.

“The building is of brick construction beneath a predominately pitched roof, with modern single storey extension to the rear, but is in need of significant refurbishment, and therefore offers a wonderful opportunity for either existing or alernative uses subject to planning.”

