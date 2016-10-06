Terminally ill man raises 3k for Keech

A well-known painter and decorator has raised £3,000 for Keech Hospice after being told that he only had 12 months or less to live.

Father of two, Robert Figgins, 45, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer on April 14, 2016, the day before his son’s birthday.

Rob and the 'booze cruisers' took collection buckets around the pubs

Determined to stay positive, he began attending wellbeing sessions at Keech Hospice, organising a ‘booze cruise’ round the pubs of Luton on Saturday, October 1, to raise money for the charity.

Rob said: “I organised a ‘booze cruise’ because my diagnosis means that I can’t go abroad. I asked if people had posted summer holiday photos on Facebook, and if they had, I charged them £1 towards the charity!

“I don’t believe that I’ve only got one year left. Why be miserable? That’s the way I look at it!”

Friends and family packed out the town ‘s pubs, including the Bricklayers Arms, Wigmore Arms, Crawley Green Club, and Celtic Club.

Meanwhile, Barton Coach Company, run by Rob’s friend, Gerry Clyde, helped transport the merry party.

Rob attended Ramridge Infant and Junior School and Stopsley High School with his sister, Sara, 47, completing his decorating apprenticeship at T&E Neville LTD, Marsh Road.

He has two children, Sam 22, and Jessica, 18, and lives with his partner, Gill Fujino, and her twins, Daisy and Seiya, both 14.

Sara said: “Rob has always been the life and soul of everything. Even now, he’s putting other people before himself.

“Our Mum, Marie, has survived breast cancer, but our dad, John, passed away from cancer in 2010.”

Rob is currently receiving chemotherapy and also gave a talk on Wednesday to Keech staff about his journey.

Rob said: “I want to say thank you to all nurses and volunteers. We can have a joke together and drink tea. They discuss end of life care, but people shouldn’t believe that going to Keech is all doom and gloom!”

Call Keech Hospice, Luton, on: 01582 492339.