Tesco raises hundreds for Cancer Research UK

A team of fundraisers from Tesco raised £585.25 for Cancer Research UK at a fundraising day at the Dunstable superstore on Sunday.

Staff and customers supported the event, organised by the team, TDs & a tart on a bike, who will be taking part in this year’s Relay For Life event at Stockwood Park on Saturday, September 16.

Kirsty Mcdade, team member, said: “We try and support the charity every year, and it’s something close to my heart and probably many more.”

Each member of the team will take it in turn to run or walk around the track, the event is 24 hours and will go through the night, to show that cancer never sleeps.

On the day there will be music, games, entertainment, food and fundraising.

To enter a team go to: http://relay.cancerresearchuk.org/site/TR?fr_id=1675&pg=entry