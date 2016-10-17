Thanks to the unknown Luton Samaritan

This is a story of heartwarming festive kindness - from an unknown good Samaritan and a Luton Mother’s Union.

Each year St Augustine’s Limbury MU is one of the most generous contributors to Operation Christmas Child, providing more than 100 gift-filled shoeboxes for desperately needy children in the Third World.

Last week, one of its members was buying wrapping paper at a B&M store and started chatting to an Asian man in the queue for the till.

She explained what she was doing, he thought it was a wonderful cause, paid for the paper and said goodbye.

MU spokeswoman Glenise Bench said: “We never got his name, but what a brilliant gesture. Thank you, whoever you are.”

She added: “We’re also very lucky to have so many generous parishioners and friends who kindly donate to our boxes by knitting and purchasing items throughout the year. And our fundraising coffee morning is always well supported.”

> Visit www.operationchristmaschild.org.uk