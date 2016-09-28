The 16 items that define how middle class you are

An Aga range cooker, Dyson vacuum cleaner and a stack of vinyl records are some of the items which signal homeowners are middle class, according to a study.

Other possessions signalling you’re officially middle class include a Smart TV, an iMac computer and a Brompton bicycle, research conducted by the insurance firm esure found.

Kitchenware is one of the biggest giveaways, with properties featuring a Smeg fridge, a Spiralizer, or a Nutribullet all likely to betray the homeowner’s middle-class tendencies.

An increase in household income over the past two decades has boosted the number of households who see themselves as middle class, with 40 per cent of the UK now identifying themselves as such, the study claims.

“The middle classes have always been known for their love of material possessions and for keeping up with their neighbours, with suburban one-upmanship taking place on a daily basis,” said etiquette expert William Hanson, “they are constantly looking for the next thing they can install, fit or mount in their homes to be a cut about those next door.”

Only one per cent of people view themselves as “upper class” or “elite”, according to the research. The average middle class household income now stands at £39,500, esure said.

Jon Wilshire, chief underwriting officer at esure said: “Our research shows that a significant majority of middle-class households who have above-average household income and a range of relatively expensive items in their home are underinsured.

“If you do have any like these on the list in your home, check the value of your home contents to ensure you’re fully covered. It’s important that your insurance reflects the value of what you own so in the event of having to make a claim you won’t be out of pocket.”

In the best-selling book Watching the English, author Kate Fox examines the quirks, habits and foibles of the English, paying particular attention to the middle classes. “Any discussion of English conversation… must begin with The Weather,” the author notes. “English weather-speak is a form of code evolved to help us overcome our natural reserve and actually talk to each other.”

