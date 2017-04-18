Third birthday celebrations for Luton’s Music24

A group formed three years ago to provide music therapy and activities for people with learning disabilities, mental health conditions and dementia is celebrating its third birthday with a fundraising event at the L&D Social Club on Saturday (April 22).

Music24 has gone from strength to strength, supporting more than 400 people since its inception. It is now expanding into Hertfordshire.

Its dedicated team also lends a helping hand at Young@Heart, a singing cafe at St John’s in Sundon Park for people with dementia and their carers.

Co-founder Teela Hughes says: “Coming to groups like this can help them maintain relationships with loved ones and build on the skills they still have – it can have a direct impact on their wellbeing.”

> The fundraiser starts at 6pm. Tickets cost £8 (£5 for concessions) and include a buffet and live music all evening. Local businesses have donated a range of prizes and everyone is welcome. Call Catherine on 07564 032510 or visit www.music24.org.uk