Thousands cheer on magnificent Dunstable Truck Convoy

Thousands of Dunstable and Leighton residents flocked to the streets to witness a spectacular convoy of trucks drive past.

On Saturday morning over 100 brightly coloured trucks drove through the town, the kind-hearted drivers aiming to raise money for two armed forces charities, Scotty’s Little Soldiers and Pilgrim Bandits.

Courtesy of Stargazer Photography.

The huge trucks travelled from Flamstead and onto the A5183, finishing their journey at Billington Showground where guests were treated to live music, dancing troupes, and a truck competiton, where driver Stephen Bonner won Best in Show.

Organiser, Graham Munt, 65, said: “Thousands of people were lining the streets, and when the drivers saw someone was getting married in the town centre registry office, they were tooting their horns!

“We were honoured to have VIP guest Ben Parkinson MBE attend the event. He lost his legs and suffered brain damage when he was injured during the Afghanistan conflict. So many people wanted to meet him.”

The event started two years ago to help armed forces charities, last year raising £9,600 for Help the Heroes.

Pictures:- (John Chatterley)

Graham was also keen to help as one of his sons, Mark Munt, 46, has served with the Royal Green Jackets.

Graham would like to thank the judges, photographers, Bedfordshire Police, the Highways Agency, Dunstable Town Council and the on site medical Rapid Response Team from Rockingham.

Pictures:- (John Chatterley)

Leighton Buzzard Deputy Mayor Clive Palmer. Courtesy of Stargazer Photography.

Courtesy of Stargazer Photography.