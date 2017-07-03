Thugs terrify Houghton Regis pair after breaking into home

Weapon-wiedling burglars terried a hoUghton Regis pair after breaking into their homes last week.

The shocking burglary took place at a property in Westminster Gardens, Houghton Regis, last Monday (26 June) between 8.45pm and 9pm.

Four burglars are believed to have forced their way in to the property and confronted two occupants. The thugs used weapons to threaten the pair and attacked one victim, causing minor injuries.

Three of the group are described as wearing dark clothes, with their hoods up and faces covered. One of the offenders is described as white man with blonde hair and around 30 years old.

At the time of the offence he was described as wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Detective Constable Tim Worden said: “This was a violent and terrifying ordeal which left the victims shaken.

“Incidents like this will not be tolerated in our county and we will continue to crack down on offenders. We are urging anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Worden on 101 quoting reference number JD/27165/17.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.