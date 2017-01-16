Time’s up for Dunstable court house

Time is finally up for Dunstable’s old court house after Central Bedfordshire planning officers approved its demolition last week.

The building on Kingsway was constructed in 1964. It served as a Magistrates Court until 2000 and was also the Coroner’s Court for South Bedfordshire until 2012.

It has lain empty since CBC moved its inquest hearings to the courthouse in Ampthill in 2012.

On Monday, the council’s capital projects team – responsible for major building developments – received the thumbs up from planning officers to pull down the building.

The demolition is expected to take place between April 3 and April 30.

In their application, the capital projects team had stated: “The building is no longer in use and unless it is used as a leisure facility, there is no other purpose it can be used for.

“The demolition of the building will allow for future redevelopment of the site and also Dunstable town. This will be subject to a separate planning application in the coming years.”

A public consultation over the proposals was held from December 12 to January 2, and received no responses from members of the public.

After visiting the site last Tuesday, a CBC planning officer approved the demolition subject to conditions that a tree protection plan and demolition method statement be submitted beforehand.