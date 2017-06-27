Top award for Dunstable barber

A barber from Gents Barbering in Dunstable has been named the Herts, Beds and Bucks Professional Barber of the year.

Stevie McGrory, who teaches barbering at Central Bedfordshire College, was presented the award at Milton Keynes College’s Festival in the City on Sunday, June 18.

The 26-year-old is the co-owner of Gents Barbering on High street South with Jack Walker, the duo celebrated the shop’s first anniversary earlier this year.

Stevie said: “I am absolutely over the moon with the award, hopefully this is the start of many more to come.”