Top marks for Black History Month at Luton Sixth Form College

An Olympic high jumper, energy industry editor-in-chief and award-winning film-maker were among an octet of professionals who passed on their wisdom to Luton Sixth Form College students during Black History Month celebrations.

They included qualified pilot and tech company co-founder Nathaniel Peat, The Voice sports editor Rodney Hinds, criminal law solicitor Krista Walters, ex Met officer David McFarlane and life coach Ella Emovan.

Each gave an insight into their respective backgrounds and offered inspirational advice to the 400 young people who attended the Black Professionals Conference.

The event was the largest work-related seminar the college has ever staged. It was organised by business teachers Marcia Reid-Thomas, Stephanie Morson-Thomas and Femy Lester.

Marcia said: “Being able to attend a conference where there were speakers from a diverse background was a superb opportunity and both students and staff felt the energy was extremely vibrant.”