Tory MP Nadine Dorries triumphs in Mid Beds

Conservative MP Nadine Dorries won the seat in Mid Bedfordshire with 38,936 votes.

Rhiannon Meades, of the Labour Party, came second in the vote with 17,954 votes.

On her return as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, MP Nadine Dorries said: ”I am delighted to be elected as the member of parliament for the fourth time in Mid Bedfordshire.

“I know all the other candidates will also have worked really hard as we all have and I would like to say thank you to everybody that has worked so hard this election.”

There was a 75% turnout of votes and 185 spoilt papers. The full count was as follows:

MID BEDS

CONSERVATIVE: Nadine Dorries - 38,936

LABOUR: Rhiannon Meades - 17,954

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS: Lisa French - 3,788

GREEN: Gareth Ellis - 1,794

MONSTER RAVING LOONY PARTY: Ann Maria Kelly - 667