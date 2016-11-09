Train delays at Luton after overhead wire damage

Railway passengers are being advised to check before they travel today following issues with the overhead wires at Luton.

A piece of cable came into contact with the overhead wires at approximately 2:45pm on Tuesday. This caused a power failure and loss of signalling, which affected train services.

Network Rail engineers have been on site working to repair the problem, but this work is expected to run into the morning peak, affecting passengers on Thameslink and those using East Midlands Trains into London.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Owing to a piece of cable coming into contact with the overhead wires at Luton station there is currently a very limited train service through the area. We are working to repair the problem and get a full service running again as soon as possible, however this work is likely to continue into the morning peak. We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause and advise that passengers use an alternative route where possible and check with their train operator before they travel.”

A Thameslink spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise for the continued severe disruption so many of our passengers are experiencing. We are doing all we can to keep people updated through our web, app and Twitter feed and have extra staff out on the ground.”

At the current time, East Midlands Trains is expect to be running a reduced service to and from London whilst the repair work takes place. Customers are strongly advised to check before travel at http://www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk/information/media/Disruption-Information/DELAYS-Luton-Bedford/

Thameslink passengers should expect severe disruption with a limited service of at most 3 trains per hour from Bedford to London St Pancras only in the morning peak and no cross-London trains expected beyond St Pancras. There is also expected to be a limited Thameslink service only from Wimbledon and Sutton into London Blackfriars while Sevenoaks services will run to Blackfriars and Victoria only.

Trains from Brighton area also expected to be disrupted.

Passengers are urged to use alternative routes wherever possible, including the Great Northern route from stations such as St Neots, Hitchin and Hatfield into London King’s Cross.

Thameslink car park season tickets will be valid at Great Northern stations and other Thameslink stations. Please check www.thameslinkrailway.com for more information.