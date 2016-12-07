Man hurt in collision with bus

A man needed hospital treatment this afternoon after a collision between a car and a bus on Bluebellwood Close in Luton.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust received a 999 call at 1.23pm today (7th December) after reports that someone had been injured in the crash.

A rapid response vehicle and two ambulances provided care to a man in his 30s for a suspected neck and back injury. He was taken to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further assessment, where his injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening.