UPDATE: Trampoline blocks rail line

Railway chiefs are working to remove a trampoline which has blown onto the line between Bletchley and Leighton Buzzard.

The item is believed to be blocking the ‘slow’ lines, although the intercity lines are understood to be clear.

Services run by both London Midland and Virgin trains are affected by the stray trampoline.

A London Midland spokesman said: “This is something that can affect routes unfortunately. During Storm Doris another trampoline landed on the line near Stewartby, as did a garden shed.”