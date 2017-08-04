Tribute to former WW2 bomber pilot after Luton collision

Have your say

The family of a man who died after being involved in a collision in Luton earlier this month have released a tribute.

Thomas Pashley, 94, from Barton-Le-Clay, was involved in a single vehicle collision on Dunstable Road, Luton, on Monday 17 July. He sadly died in hospital on Friday 21 July.

The family of Mr Pashley have issued the following statement:

“Tom was a much beloved widower of his late wife, and grandparent and father to his family in America.

“Together with his wife, Tom toured the world and golf was a major interest.

“Until his untimely death this month Tom was one of just a few living treasured former WW2 bomber pilots. We will celebrate the life of a cherished man with many talents and vast areas of knowledge. He will be sorely missed.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 292 of 17 July.