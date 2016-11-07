Tributes to Dunstable nonagenarian Maisie Bates

Maisie Bates was a pillar of the local community and a lifelong member of The Square Methodist Church where she was involved in the choir, Sunday school and various guilds.

She was also an active member of Dunstable’s Inner Wheel for more than six decades.

In addition she was a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be sorely missed by her extended family and numerous friends.

Her daughter Jenny Smith said: “We’ve had so many lovely letters saying what a privilege it was to know her.

“Mum was a forthright lady who didn’t mind sharing her opinions. But she was generous with her time and was also a very gracious, sociable lady with many, many friends.

“We’re a very close family and she was the matriarch, our friend and mentor. Her granchildren, particularly, will miss her presence.”

Evelyn ‘Maisie’ Bates was the widow of late funeral director Norman Arthur Bates of S A Bates and Son. She died on October 31, aged 97.

Maisie, who lived latterly in Dukeminster Court, was born in Totternhoe and went to Luton High School. In her youth she was an accomplished, award-winning pianist who starred in local concerts. Her great love of music and art continued through her long involvement with U3A.

She was on the committees of both Action for Children and the South Beds National Trust.

She was also a keen member of the Dunstable History Society, especially as she had seen so many changes and developments in the town and surrounding over the years.

She leaves two daughters - Jenny, and Christine Schimmel, who lives in Woburn; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

> A memorial service for Maisie Bates will take place at The Square Methodist Church in Dunstable at 2pm on Thursday, November 17. All welcome.