Try your luck for Keech Hospice

A poker evening has been arranged in lieu of a first birthday party for a Luton estate agent, with all proceeds going to Keech Hospice Care.

Venture Residential, based at Leagrave train station, has organised a no-limit Texas Hold-em fundraiser at St John’s Social Club in Sundon Park at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 27. There will be a trophy and cash prize for the winner.

Spokesman Barry Thakrar said: “It dawned on our staff when they were planning the party that they’d rather give something back to the community.”

> More information from 01582 249155.