TV appearance for Antique Emporium

An antique shop in Dunstable will make an appearance on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip tonight.

Mannuccis Antiques Emporium, of Station Road, will feature in the BBC Two TV programme at 7pm, which sees antiques experts accompany celebrities on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at the auction.

Historian Suzannah Lipscomb was joined by one of the experts at the antique shop that has been dealing with antiques for 25 years.

Richard Reid, owner of the shop, hopes the TV appearance will boost publicity, he said: “They came to film last September, one of the experts and Suzannah Lipscomb, a famous historian visited the shop.

“They had a look round at the antiques we stocked, it was quite a long process, they were here for most of the day. It will be good for us to get some publicity by being on the programme.”