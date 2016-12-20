TV debut gives Mannuccis a boost

Mannuccis Antiques Emporium saw an increase in trade following its debut TV appearance last Tuesday.

The antique shop on Station Road, Dunstable, experienced a busy weekend after it featured in the BBC Two TV programme which sees antiques experts accompany celebrities on a road trip around the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most money at the auction.

Historian Suzannah Lipscomb was joined by one of the experts at the antique shop that has been dealing with antiques for 25 years.

Richard Reid, owner of the shop, said: “It’s a bit strange seeing yourself on the TV but we have seen business pick up which is great news. We have definitely had a busy weekend and I spoke to someone the next day, after it was on air, and they said they were from Silverstone. They had seen the shop on the programme and had come down to see what we had in the shop, that is great for us.”

