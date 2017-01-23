Two people hurt in Eaton Bray car crash

Two people were injured in a collision involving two cars in Eaton Bray yesterday.

The East of England Ambulance Service were called at 11.55am to a road traffic collision on Honeywick Lane at the junction with Totternhoe Road.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We sent two ambulances and one ambulance officer.

“We treated two patients at the scene, one of them was a man, believed to be in his 30’s.

“He was treated for neck and back pain. Both patients were taken to Luton and Dunstable hospital for further treatment.”

The road was closed while Highways England assisted police in making the scene safe.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “We were called at 12.40pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a Land Rover and a Vauxhall Corsa in Honeywick Lane, Eaton Bray.

“Two people received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.”

The road was reopened by around 2.40pm.