Two people stabbed in Dunstable

Police are investigating a double stabbing in High Street South, Dunstable, on Saturday.

Officers were called to the incident, where two people had been stabbed, in the early hours of the morning.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We were called at approximately 1.40am on Saturday to reports that two people had been stabbed in High Street South, Dunstable.”

If anyone has any information about the incident call Bedfordshire Police on 101.