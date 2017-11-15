Two teenagers charged in relation to burglaries

Two teenagers have been charged with a number of offences relating to recent burglaries in Toddington and Dunstable.

The charges are in relation to a burglary in Princess Street, Toddington, on Monday, October 9, and a burglary in New Woodfield Green, Dunstable, on Monday, November 13.

A 17-year-old boy from Dunstable was charged on Tuesday with one count of aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a knife in a public place. He was bailed pending a further court appearance on Tuesday, November 28.

Brandon Hamblin, 19, of Kempston, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of burglary, one count of dangerous driving, one count of driving whilst disqualified, one count of aggravated vehicle taking, one count of taking vehicle without owner’s consent, one count of driving without insurance and two counts of fraud. He was remanded by the court pending a further court appearance.