Unlicenced ice cream van in Dunstable and Houghton Regis

Central Bedfordshire Council has issued a warning over an unlicenced ice cream van operating in Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

In a statement today, a spokesman said: “Residents are being urged not to buy any items from an unlicenced ice cream seller who has been spotted operating in the Dunstable and houghton regis areas.

“He has been using a blue and white Mercedes Sprinter ice cream van, registration YE04 KYC.

“As the trader has refused to obtain the necessary licence to operate in our area he has not been inspected by the council’s food hygiene team.”