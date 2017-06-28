Unlucky Dunstable Ladbrokes punter lost out on £1million win

A Ladbrokes punter from Dunstable missed out on scooping £1million on Friday, after his final selection at Royal Ascot shattered his dreams of becoming a millionaire.

The retired punter in his sixties came agonisingly close to winning a life-changing sum of money in Ladbrokes, High Street South, after he placed a £40 accumulator bet at the start of last week.

The passionate racing fan correctly predicted that Lady Aurelia, Barney Roy, Qemah, Highland Reel, Coronet and Big Orange would win their respective races, but 10/1 shot Bound For Nowhere failed to win and ended the dream.

The mystery punter will walk away with £12,000 instead, and although it’s a small consolation for what could have been, the Gazette are sure he will certainly be able to have a luxury holiday – or three!

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes, said: “This punter made incredible predictions all week and really deserved to go all the way.

“The Dunstable shop staff know him well and they were absolutely gutted for him.”

The selections were: Lady Aurelia 7/2, Barney Roy 5/2, Qemah 5/2, Highland Reel 11/4, Coronet 7/1, Big Orange 8/1 and Bound For Nowhere 10/1.

Royal Ascot, Berkshire, is considered the “ultimate stage for the best racehorses in the world”, having been founded by Queen Anne in 1711.

Now, over 300 years later, our own monarch Queen Elizabeth II is passionate about the races and the jockeys riding Her Majesty’s horses can be identified by The Queen’s racing colours: purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves, and black velvet cap with gold fringe - the same as those of King Edward VII and George IV as Prince Regent.