UPDATE: Controlled explosion in Luton street

A controlled explosion has been carried out in a Luton street to gain access to a vehicle.

Officers are at the scene carrying out further work to make sure the vehicle is safe.

Earlier, homes in Napier Road were evacuated as a precaution and a police bomb disposal unit was present at the scene.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “A number of properties in Napier Road, Luton have been evacuated as a precaution while officers investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle, after receiving a call from a member of the public at 8.30am this morning (11 July).

“The explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD) are in attendance and one controlled explosion has been carried out to gain access to the vehicle.

“A cordon is in place and further work is being carried out to make sure the vehicle is safe.

“The evacuation is a precautionary measure as the safety of the local community is a priority.

“There is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

“The incident is not being treated as terror related at this stage.”

More on this to follow.