UPDATE: M1 remains closed after man dies due to collision

A man has died following a collision on the M1 earlier today (Wednesday), while the M1 remains closed.

Police were called at approximately 11.35am to reports of a collision between a man and a vehicle on the M1 near junction 11.

Emergency services attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The M1 remains closed at junction 11 in both directions and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 140 of 21 June.

Traffic is being directed off the motorway at junction 11 before re-joining the motorway in the same direction on the other side. However there is congestion in both directions and delays are expected while the incident is dealt with.