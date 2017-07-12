UPDATE: Maternity Unit open day today at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital!

Today, Bedfordshire families can visit an exciting open day at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital’s (L&D) Maternity Unit.

The hospital are inviting families to MAMMA, the ‘Maternity And Mothers Meeting Day’, taking place today (Thursday, July 13) from 4.30pm - 8pm at a marquee on the hospital site, near the Maternity and Women’s Health building.

A Luton and Dunstable University Hospital spokeswoman, said: “It is an ideal opportunity for parents-to-be to meet our staff and also find out about the range of services on offer at the L&D, from holistic integrated pregnancy care, to our midwifery led birth centre, high risk obstetric care, caesarean sections and postnatal services, and get involved in the development of our maternity services.”

The new birthing pool, which has been installed following patient feedback, will be officially opened by Baroness Cumberlege and Trust chairman, Simon Linnett.

Visitors will also be asked to get involved in naming a fun kangaroo as the mascot for the services, by suggesting a name during the open day.

This bouncy mascot will then be used on all future promotional and printed materials for the unit.

No booking is necessary, but for more information email consultant midwife: stella.roberts@ldh.nhs.uk