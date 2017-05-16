UPDATE: Two injured in serious collision after police chase

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious collision involving a police car on Dunstable Road, Luton.

A car failed to stop when signalled to pull over by police in Humberstone Road just before 1pm today. Emergency services and Bedfordshire Police are currently at the scene.

The road is closed at the junction with Humberstone Road and Stoneygate Road.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Dunstable Road, Luton.

“At approximately 12.55pm a car failed to stop when signalled to pull over by police in Humberstone Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and are thanked for their patience.”

The East of England Ambulance Service took two patients to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

A spokesman for the service said: “We were called at just after 1pm today to a report of a road traffic collision on the junction of Humberstone Road and Dunstable Road in Luton.

“Two ambulance crews and a rapid response vehicle attended.

“Two patients were taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further care. Their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.”

An eyewitness said: “I came off the motorway and the police reversed me back and could go north or south.

“There were police everywhere, it was horrendous.”

The road closure is stopping buses from accessing Luton and Dunstable Hospital, the closest stop for passengers will be Stanton Road on the busway.

A spokesperson for Arriva said: “Buses are diverted via Hatters Way on the way into Luton.

“We have someone at the hospital trying to assist bus drivers and customers.

“The area is causing major congestion across the surrounding routes so all services are going to suffer delays until the road is cleared.

“We can only apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused as a result.”