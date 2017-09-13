UPDATE: ‘Unexplained’ death over woman’s body found in Houghton Regis

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed the body found in Houghton Regis yesterday was that of a woman.

A spokesman said: “Investigations are continuing after the body of a woman was discovered yesterday near Long Meadow, Houghton Regis.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post mortem is due to take place today.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, so no further details regarding the identity of the woman will be released at this time.”