Victims attacked with baseball bats in violent Dunstable robbery

A violent Dunstable robbery which saw victims attacked with baseball bats has been described by police as “vicious” and “unprovoked”.

At around midnight on Saturday (June 10) two men were walking along Mountview Avenue when they were approached by two men carrying baseball bats.

The offenders, who had their faces covered, demanded money and when the victims refused they attacked them with the bats.

The victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detective Constable Colin Knight, investigating, said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack which caused serious harm to the victims. Robbery is unacceptable and violence of any kind will not be tolerated. I am keen to speak to anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or who has any information on the incident to get in touch.”

Please contact DC Knight on 101 quoting reference number JD/24885/2017. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.