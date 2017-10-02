VIDEO: Luton based airline Monarch has ceased trading

Monarch Airlines, whose headquarters is at London Luton Airport, has ceased trading, leaving 110,000 customers overseas.

The airline was placed into administration at 4am and its 300,000 future bookings for flights and holidays have been cancelled, the Civil Aviation Authority has said.

Monarch

Due to the unprecedented number of UK consumers currently overseas who are affected by this airline administration, the CAA and Government are securing a fleet of more than 30 aircraft, flying to more than 30 airports, to bring 110,000 people back to the UK at no cost to them.

All future Monarch Airlines bookings, including flights and holidays, have now been cancelled following a decision by the company’s board to cease trading. This is the UK’s largest ever airline to enter administration.

Monarch customers in the UK and yet to travel: do not go to the airport as there will be no more Monarch flights.

Monarch customers abroad: everyone due to fly in the next fortnight will be brought back to the UK at no cost to them, there is no need to cut short your stay.

Andrew Haines, Chief Executive of the CAA, said: “We know that Monarch’s decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its customers and employees.

“This is the biggest UK airline ever to cease trading, so the Government has asked the CAA to support Monarch customers currently abroad to get back to the UK at the end of their holiday at no extra cost to them.

“We are putting together, at very short notice and for a period of two weeks, what is effectively one of the UK’s largest airlines to manage this task.

“The scale and challenge of this operation means that some disruption is inevitable. We ask customers to bear with us as we work around the clock to bring everyone home.

“We urge people affected by the company’s collapse to check our dedicated website monarch.caa.co.uk for advice and information on flights back to the UK.

“It also gives information to those passengers that have future bookings with Monarch but are yet to leave the UK.”

Monarch Airlines employs about 2,100 people.

The CAA will be providing regular updates as our flying programme develops, there is a dedicated website monarch.caa.co.uk, which is the best source of advice and information for affected customers, and a 24 hour helpline (0300 303 2800 from in the UK and Ireland, and +44 1753 330330 from overseas) to provide additional assistance.