‘Violent machete attack’ on Luton school boy

A Luton school pupil was allegedly attacked with a machete by teenage students, as, it is claimed, he tried to protect younger school children from harm.

On Friday, October 20, at about 3.30pm it is claimed that the Year 10 student from Challney High School for Boys saw Year 7 and 8 pupils from his school being targeted by teenage youths, who had a machete, at a bus stop on Dunstable Road.

The boy allegedly intervened to defend the young pupils, but in doing so suffered a gash to his back and was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for treatment.

Bedfordshire Police, received reports that “a number of males” were involved, but only had descriptions of two, while a source close to the Year 10 boy has claimed it was a group of ten.

The source, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed: “A Year 10 pupil of Challney High School for Boys was viciously attacked at the Dunstable Road bus stop by a gang of 10 students from high schools in the area, one of whom had a machete.

“The boy was assaulted and also struck by numerous blows of the machete, sufferring a gash on his back and was treated at Luton and Dunstable Hospital and discharged on the same day.

“The gang dispersed towards Humberstone Road. The perpetrators had first attacked Year 7 and Year 8 children and turned on the Year 10 boy when he intervened to help them. Many children and bypassers saw the incident.”

Daniel Connor, head of Challney High School for Boys, said: “We are aware of an incident that took place outside of the school and after the school day had finished where one of our students was allegedly approached and assaulted by a group of people, believed to be from another school, as they waited for a bus.

“Thankfully there were no serious injuries and our members of staff were able to help the student and make alternative arrangements to get him home safely.

“As it took place outside of the school it would be not be appropriate for us to comment further.”

Colin Townsend, headteacher of Denbigh High School, said: “We have been made aware from a colleague at a local school of an incident that is presently being investigated by external agencies.

“At this time I have not been directly approached by these agencies in relation to any lines of enquiry.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said one of the suspects was black, slim, about 5ft 10ins, and the other is described as Asian, plump, and around 5ft 10ins.

They added: “The boy attended hospital but was not seriously injured.

“An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference C/45352/2017.”

It was also reported that a machete was involved, but police say they are unable to confirm this until the weapon is found.

A representative for The Shared Learning Trust reported: “The Chalk Hills Academy takes a zero tolerance approach to poor behaviour and is concerned to learn of this situation which took place outside of school hours.

“The exact detail of the incident is unclear and staff will continue to work with all parties to investigate, ” the spokesman added.